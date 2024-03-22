Israel trapped in Gaza quagmire: Iran FM

Amirabdollahian made the remarks during a phone call with Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political bureau of the Palestinian Islamic resistance movement Hamas, on Thursday.

Haniyeh stressed the high spirit and power of the resistance fighters in standing up against the Zionist enemy’s war machine and the slaughter.

However, he said the humanitarian situation, especially in the northern Gaza Strip, is critical and stressed that the international community should take an immediate measure to deliver humanitarian aid to the people in Gaza and counter the inhumane Zionist regime’s policy of imposing famine and starvation against the people in Gaza, especially children.

The head of the political bureau of Hamas also touched on the latest political and regional efforts to stop the genocide and push for a prisoner exchange deal.

He said the conditions set by Hamas for the release of the captives are in accordance with the legitimate demands of the Palestinian people, noting that the Zionist regime stymies the process.

Haniyeh held Netanyahu and the Zionist regime responsible in case the talks fail.

For his part, Amirabdollahian said, “The world is aware that Netanyahu has reached the end of the line and is only struggling for his survival.”

The Iranian foreign minister echoed remarks by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, that “With the people’s steadfastness and the Palestinian resistance, the Israeli regime is caught in a quagmire in the Gaza war.”

Meanwhile, the top Iranian diplomat briefed Haniyeh on Iran’s latest diplomatic efforts and consultations, including active participation in international meetings on Palestine.

In a sharp criticism of the United Nations Security Council, Amirabdollahian stressed that responsible international institutions should take an urgent measure to stop the massacre of homeless people, women and children in Gaza and the Palestinian territories and immediately deliver unrestricted international humanitarian supplies to everyone in entire Gaza.

Israel has waged a military offensive on the Gaza Strip since an Oct. 7. Nearly 32,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have since been killed in Gaza, and more than 74,200 injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.