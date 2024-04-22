Monday, April 22, 2024
Majority of Israelis don’t believe victory in Gaza war imminent: survey

By IFP Media Wire
Netanyahu

A poll conducted for Israel’s Channel 13 shows 68 percent of respondents say that they do not believe in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s statement that Israel was “one step away from victory” in Gaza.

Only 16 percent of respondents believed Netanyahu.

Separately, the poll predicts that Benny Gantz’s “National Unity” political alliance would emerge victorious in any parliamentary elections, with 30 seats; and Netanyahu’s Likud behind, with 20 seats. Gantz and his allies would likely have enough to secure a majority and dethrone the prime minister, reflecting public anger against Netanyahu.

Netanyahu has vowed to increase pressure on Hamas and threatened to “land additional and painful blows” in an effort to have the remaining Israeli hostages held in Gaza released.

Some 129 Israelis are believed to still be in captivity, following the attack by Palestinian fighters on October 7, when over 1,200 people, mostly civilians, were killed and more than 240 were taken hostage.

A short-lived truce in November last year saw 105 hostages released in exchange for 240 Palestinian prisoners.

More than 34,000 Palestinians have been killed since the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launched a bombing campaign followed by a ground invasion of Gaza, according to the latest figures provided by the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry.

