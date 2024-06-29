Majority of Israelis say Netanyahu should leave politics, not seek reelection: Poll

That figure falls to 37% among voters for parties in Netanyahu’s right-religious bloc, 53% of who think Israel’s longest-serving leader should stick around, according to the Channel 12 news survey.

Overall, 27% of poll respondents want him to compete in the next elections, versus 66% who say otherwise and 7% who do not know.

Asked who should lead a prospective right-wing electoral alliance, a plurality — 30% — say former prime minister Naftali Bennett, followed by Yisrael Beytenu party leader Avigdor Liberman and former Mossad chief Yossi Cohen at 10% each. Four percent of respondents say New Hope faction head Gideon Sa’ar and the remainder of respondents say none of them or don’t know.

A whopping 85% of respondents want a state commission of inquiry to probe the failures surrounding October 7, with only 6% opposed and the rest not knowing.

Since the start of the Israeli devastating onslaught against the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7, Israeli opposition along with families of Israeli captives held in Gaza have been staging protests to show dissatisfaction about his conduct with cease-fire negotiations.

Netanyahu also met public opposition with his controversial judicial overhaul plan that limits the power of the judiciary.

Israel, flouting a United Nations Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7 attack last year by Hamas.

More than 37,800 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, most of them women and children, and over 86,800 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Over eight months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Human rights organizations have warned that thousands of people in the besieged enclave are facing the risk of famine amid ongoing Israeli devastating onslaught.