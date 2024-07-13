Poll: Most Israelis want Netanyahu to resign over Hamas attack

Out of the 72% respondents who said that the prime minister should step down, 44% believe he should leave office immediately, while 28% suggested he should resign after the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) conclude their military operation in the besieged enclave.

Israelis have repeatedly organized protest rallies against Netanyahu since the war in Gaza erupted, with many calling for a ceasefire and urging the government to bring back the remaining hostages held by Hamas.

On October 7 last year, Hamas and allied Palestinian fighters carried out a surprise raid on Israeli military bases, villages and farming communities. In many places, the IDF were seemingly caught off-guard and quickly overwhelmed, as civilians were forced to either defend themselves or flee.

The Israeli media described the attack as a “devastating intelligence failure”, with Channel 12 reporting that the army failed to properly maintain a signal system at the border with Gaza. The York Times reported in November that Israeli intelligence and military officials obtained Hamas’s plan for the October 7 incursion more than a year before it occurred, but believed it was too unrealistic to pull off.

On Thursday, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant urged the government to form a state commission that would investigate the failures in response to the October 7 incursion. Netanyahu, however, has argued that such a probe can only be launched after the war ends.