Friday, April 5, 2024
Iranians stage massive Quds day rallies

By IFP Editorial Staff
Intl. Quds Day in Iran

Millions of people in Iran are on the streets across the country to mark the International Quds Day on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan to express solidarity with Palestinians.

The Quds Day, designated by the late founder of the Islamic Republic Ayatollah Khomeini in Iran in 1979, is held across the world as a reminder of the decades-long suffering of the Palestinians at the hands of the Israeli regime.

This year, the rallies are especially significant as the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip have been under incessant Israeli onslaught since Oct.7 last year.

The Israeli carnage has so far left over 33,000 Palestinians dead and more than 75,000 people injured, the majority of them women and children.

A funeral procession was held on the sidelines of the Quds Day rallies in the capital Tehran to commemorate the seven Iranian military advisors killed in an Israeli airstrike on Iran’s diplomatic mission in Syria on Monday.

