Israel detained 10,000 in West Bank since October 7: Report

In a statement, the group announced Israel’s mass arrest campaign has been accompanied by:

Field executions

Shootings or the threat of shootings

Severe beatings

Field interrogations

Use of police dogs

Use of citizens as human shields

Confiscation of people’s belongings, vehicles, money, jewellery and electronic devices

Demolition of homes belonging to Palestinians in Israeli jails.

Over the past few years, the Israeli military has conducted regular raids in the West Bank, which have escalated with the beginning of the war on Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023. Palestinians have also been violently attacked by illegal Israeli settlers.

At least 620 Palestinians have since been killed and nearly 5,400 others injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied territory, according to the Health Ministry.

In a landmark opinion on July 19, the International Court of Justice declared Israel’s decades-long occupation of Palestinian land “illegal” and demanded the evacuation of all existing settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.