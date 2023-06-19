Islamic Jihad chief meets Iran’s president, FM, thanks Tehran for supporting Palestine cause

Amirabdollahian has held a meeting with Nakhalah and his accompanying delegation, congratulating the recent major victory of the resistance fighters in the 5-day Gaza war and the key role the unity of resistance groups played in this regard.

Amirabdollahian described the issue of Palestine as a pivotal issue of the Muslim world and reiterated the support of the Islamic Republic of Iran for the Palestinian cause, the holy al-Quds and the legitimate resistance of the Palestinian nation against the Zionist occupiers.

The Iranian foreign minister described the racist Zionist regime as the root-cause and the main source of insecurity and instability in the region.

He called for coordinated and effective measures by the Islamic countries and governments to halt the inhumane crimes of the Zionists against the oppressed people of Palestine and in support of the Islamic sanctities in the holy al-Quds.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Amirabdollahian touched on the role late Iranian General Qassem Soleimani played in shoring up the Palestinian resistance, adding that strengthening the solidarity of Muslim nations, eliminating the threats posed by the regime to the Islamic Ummah and countering the US hegemony were top priorities in the viewpoints and sincere efforts of the general.

He said, on Palestine, just as reiterated in the deep comments by the Islamic Revolution Leader, general Soleimani, in the true sense of the word, propped up the Palestinian resistance against the aggressive regime, which is armed to the teeth, and enjoys an all-out support by the US and the West.

He added that the result and fruit of the efforts and sacrifices of the general is today’s belief among many regional governments and nations in the need to take the reins of the fate of regional security and stability in their own hands and pursue regional development away from meddling by foreigners.

Also during the meeting, Nakhalah offered his assessment of the process of developments in Palestine and occupied territories and stressed that Palestinian resistance groups are in the best possible shape in terms of preparedness and unity of action against the Israeli regime and, with the absolute support of the Palestinian nation, can resist any act of aggression by the usurper Zionist regime and obtain major victories.

On Sunday, Nakhaleh also met President Raisi, who, for his part, stated that attempts at normalizing relations between the Zionist regime and Muslim states will get nowhere. The Iranian president stressed that ultimate victory belongs to the Palestinian resistance.

One of the main objectives behind the Zionist regime’s attempts at the normalization of ties with a number of Arab and Islamic countries is to disappoint the Palestinian younger generation’s hopes for the liberation of the occupied territories, Raisi noted.

“We deeply believe that these attempts (at normalization of ties) won’t bear fruit, because the first and most serious opponents of such normalization of relations are the people of the very same (Muslim and Arab) countries,” the Iranian president added.

Hailing the Palestinian resistance groups for their initiatives in the battle against Zionists, Raisi stressed that the Palestinian nation has become united more than ever while the Zionist community has been torn apart and is heading towards downfall.

Palestine has won the hearts and minds of people all over the world, from the region to Latin America, he stated.

Describing Iran as a major and influential country in regional and international developments, Nakhaleh described the Iranian president’s recent tour of Latin America as a testimony to the Islamic Republic’s success in defeating the sanctions.

Expounding on the resistance forces’ achievements and victory in a recent 5-day war in Gaza, he said while the Zionist regime claimed that it had reached an agreement with Egypt for an end to the clashes with the resistance forces, it later had to announce following the most recent round of conflicts that it has come to an agreement with the resistance forces.

The PIJ chief described such an admission as a big victory for Palestine that resulted from the Palestinians’ resistance and perseverance.