Iran president: Palestine, Gaza most important issues in Muslim world today

Addressing a gathering on Monday, Raisi highlighted the grave situation of the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip after five months of unrelenting Israeli airstrikes and ground invasion.

He said, “The grief and the pain in the hearts of all the people in the world stem from injustice, inaction and indifference, and ignoring the cries of men, women and children and the powerful oppressed,” referring to the Palestinian resistance factions that have stood up against the Israeli carnage since October 7 last year.

The Israeli onslaught, waged after Operation Al-Aqsa Flood by the Palestinian resistance movements led by Hamas, has so far left over 32,000 Palestinians dead and a large part of the besieged enclave in ruins.

The Iranian president expressed hope that the resistance by the Palestinians will lead to changes in the status quo in the world, which he said is “very close and achievable.”