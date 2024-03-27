Hamas Leader: Israel achieved none of its strategic objectives in Gaza 

Haniyeh who has traveled to Tehran at the head of a delegation, met with Iran’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hossein Amirabdollahian.

The head of the political bureau of Hamas added: “In order to achieve their goals, the Zionists took various brutal actions and committed crimes, including mass killings of citizens, women, and children, extensive and organized destruction, complete military siege, and starvation of the people and residents of the Gaza Strip.”

He said, “These actions resulted in about 100,000 martyrs, wounded and missing persons, injured veterans, as well as total and partial destruction of about 60% of the Gaza Strip and the displacement of about 1.5 million people towards Rafah. However, I emphasize that despite all these crimes, the enemy could not achieve any of its objectives.”

He also emphasized that the Zionists consider the cessation of war to be a strategic failure for them, the first result of which will be the fall of Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu. Despite the rhetoric, America has not made any strategic changes in its positions or support for the Zionist regime.”

Haniyeh called for more serious and effective action by the Islamic countries and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in support of the Palestinians.

Amirabdollahian, for his part, referred to the resolution approved by the United Nations Security Council on Monday, calling it a belated yet positive action and a political victory for the Palestinian nation.

The top Iranian diplomat added, today, the US and its allies believe that eliminating Hamas and the resistance from Gaza and the Palestinian scene is a “pipe dream and an unattainable idea.”