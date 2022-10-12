IRIB chief: ‘Sabotage act’ that briefly disrupted TV news under investigation

Peyman Jebelli said Tuesday that the sabotage act took place in the “technology areas” of the organization and should be studied with technological expertise.

“Security and technological investigations are underway, and we will adopt due decisions when the results are out,” the IRIB chief said.

On Monday, the 9 p.m. newscast by the IRIB’s Islamic Republic of Iran News Network (IRINN) was apparently hacked for a few moments.

The hacking attack comes as the IRIB’s technical and broadcasting systems are said to be inaccessible through the Internet and isolated with impenetrable security protocols.

The developments came amid protests and riots in several cities in the wake of the death of 22-year old Mahsa Amini, following her arrest for violating Hijab rules in the capital Tehran.