Wednesday, October 12, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusivePoliticsLocalCultureMedia

IRIB chief: ‘Sabotage act’ that briefly disrupted TV news under investigation

By IFP Editorial Staff
TV

The head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) says an apparent hacking attack that briefly disrupted a live TV news bulletin earlier this week was an “act of sabotage” which needs meticulous technological investigation.

Peyman Jebelli said Tuesday that the sabotage act took place in the “technology areas” of the organization and should be studied with technological expertise.
“Security and technological investigations are underway, and we will adopt due decisions when the results are out,” the IRIB chief said.

On Monday, the 9 p.m. newscast by the IRIB’s Islamic Republic of Iran News Network (IRINN) was apparently hacked for a few moments.

The hacking attack comes as the IRIB’s technical and broadcasting systems are said to be inaccessible through the Internet and isolated with impenetrable security protocols.

The developments came amid protests and riots in several cities in the wake of the death of 22-year old Mahsa Amini, following her arrest for violating Hijab rules in the capital Tehran.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks