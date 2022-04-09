IRGC seizes foreign ship smuggling fuel in Persian Gulf

The director general of the Justice Department of Hormozgan province, southern Iran, said 11 crew members of this foreign ship were detained and they are in custody as part of an investigation into the case.

He added that the naval forces of the IRGC also confiscated an Iranian vessel sought to refuel the foreign ship. Three crew members of the Iranian vessel were also detained.

The director general of Hormozgan’s Justice Department noted that fighting smuggling, especially fuel smuggling, is a top priority for the province because it is vital to supporting Iran’s economic development.