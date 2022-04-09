Saturday, April 9, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusivePoliticsSecurity

IRGC seizes foreign ship smuggling fuel in Persian Gulf

By IFP Editorial Staff
IRGC Boat Persian Gulf
The naval forces of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps have seized a foreign ship carrying 220k liters of smuggled fuel in the Persian Gulf.

The director general of the Justice Department of Hormozgan province, southern Iran, said 11 crew members of this foreign ship were detained and they are in custody as part of an investigation into the case.

He added that the naval forces of the IRGC also confiscated an Iranian vessel sought to refuel the foreign ship. Three crew members of the Iranian vessel were also detained.

The director general of Hormozgan’s Justice Department noted that fighting smuggling, especially fuel smuggling, is a top priority for the province because it is vital to supporting Iran’s economic development.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifCoronavirusIran in Photos

Editor Picks