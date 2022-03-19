IRGC Navy cmdr.: Security of Persian Gulf Iran’s red line

Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri warned that Iran will never compromise on defending its interests.

Tangsiri underlined that Iran will confront any heinous conspiracy to undermine its security.

The IRGC’s Navy commander said the Iranian forces are duty-bound to fully defend the country’s national interests anywhere and anytime and to keep close tabs on all enemy moves.

He said, “We should always increase our readiness and combat capability to protect Iran’s territory.”

He underlined that the IRGC Navy has increased its control of the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz and north of the Indian Ocean after receiving new advanced homegrown defense hardware.

The IRGC Navy on Tuesday took delivery of new state-of-the-art domestically built weaponry that have special capabilities, including smart sub-surface vessels as well as missiles and speedboats.

Iran has considerably beefed up its defensive capabilities in recent years amid repeated saber-rattling by arch-foes, namely the US and the Zionist regime.