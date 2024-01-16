Report: IRGC launches missile, drone attacks in Pakistan, pounds anti-Iran terrorists

According to Tadsim, these headquarters were destroyed by missiles and drones.

Jaish al-Adl is a terrorist group which largely operates across the border in Pakistan. It is also a U.S.-designated terrorist group.

Last month, the terrorist group claimed responsibility for a deadly attack on a police station in the southeastern Iranian city of Rask.

The terrorist attack left 11 police officers dead and six others injured.

Late Monday, Iran had also fired missiles into Iraq at what it called an Israeli spy headquarters near the U.S. Consulate compound in the city of Erbil, the seat of Iraq’s northern semi-autonomous Kurdish region, and at Daesh terrorists bases in northern Syria.