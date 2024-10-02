IRGC says destroyed Israeli fighter jets in cyber operation

The operation, which included a large-scale cyber attack, caught the enemy off guard, according to Brigadier General Ebrahim Jabbari, an advisor to the IRGC commander-in-chief.

General Jabbari highlighted the success of Iran’s missile operation on Tuesday night against Israel at a public gathering held in the southern Iranian city of Kerman to commemorate the Lebanese Hezbollah movement’s assassinated leader, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and to pledge allegiance to the Palestinian cause.

The senior commander noted that the IRGC forces had emotions of joy and sorrow during the operation, celebrating the military success while mourning the loss of Nasrallah.

He said the cyber operation, which disrupted the enemy’s defense systems, ensured that 90 percent of the missiles hit their targets.

General Jabari underscored that the displayed military power was only a fraction of Iran’s capabilities, and warned the hostile forces of further action if provoked.

The IRGC hit Israeli military sites on Tuesday evening with about 200 ballistic missiles, saying it was in retaliation for Israel’s assassination of senior resistance figures from Lebanon, Palestine, and Iran as well as the people in Gaza.