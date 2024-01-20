IRGC: Four Iranian military advisors assassinated in Israeli strike on Damascus

The statement read, “The evil and criminal Zionist regime invaded the Syrian capital Damascus, and during the airstrike by the aggressor and usurper regime, a number of Syrian forces and four Iranian military advisers were martyred.”

According to earlier reports, an Israeli missile strike targeted a four-storey building in the al-Mezzah area in Damascus and completely demolished the building.

The strike caused a large plume of smoke to billow into the sky. The area was cordoned off with ambulances and rescue teams.

The neighborhood also houses UN headquarters, embassies and restaurants.