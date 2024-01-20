Saturday, January 20, 2024
type here...
IFP ExclusiveFeatured NewsMiddle EastSecurity

IRGC: Four Iranian military advisors assassinated in Israeli strike on Damascus

By IFP Editorial Staff
Syria

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) announced in a statement on Saturday four of its military advisors were assassinated in an Israeli strike in the Syrian capital Damascus earlier in the day.

The statement read, “The evil and criminal Zionist regime invaded the Syrian capital Damascus, and during the airstrike by the aggressor and usurper regime, a number of Syrian forces and four Iranian military advisers were martyred.”

According to earlier reports, an Israeli missile strike targeted a four-storey building in the al-Mezzah area in Damascus and completely demolished the building.

The strike caused a large plume of smoke to billow into the sky. The area was cordoned off with ambulances and rescue teams.

The neighborhood also houses UN headquarters, embassies and restaurants.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks