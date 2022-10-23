IRGC forces cross Aras River along Azerbaijan border during military drill

According to the Tasnim News Agency, in the drill, the IRGC ground forces crossed the Iranian side of the Aras River under the nose of the Azeri forces.

While the maneuver was underway, Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian opened the Islamic Republic’s consulate general in the Armenian town of Kapan.

The strategic route of Gris-Kapan passes through the town. This is one of the most important trade routes linking Iran to Europe.

Jamaran news outlet has quoted Tasnim as saying the coincidence of the drill with the inauguration of the Iranian consulate general in Kapan is an example of the coordinated policy of diplomacy and field in the current Iranian administration.

According to the news outlet, this sound policy can further advance Iran’s national interests and security if it continues.

Iran has strongly opposed any move by any country to alter the geopolitics of the region or any change in regional borders.