IRGC commander: Iran will prevail in struggle against enemies

The commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps says the nation has amassed a huge amount of power to defeat the US, which he described as the biggest and most powerful empire in human history.

Brigadier General Hossein Salami was speaking on the occasion of Commemorating One Million Iranian War Veterans on Tuesday in Tehran.

Salami noted that small powers like the Israeli regime have no place in the Islamic Republic’s equation.

The IRGC’s commander said the Iranian people have blunted the anti-Iran sanctions through their resistance against the oppressive US and Western embargoes and the psychological and economic warfare of the enemies. Salami said Iran’s enemies are on the wane and are in retreat.

The IRGC’s commander added that the enemies are being humiliated before Iran’s eyes and that “thanks to our dear leader, our great nation, the Islamic Revolution and Islam, we will prevail”.