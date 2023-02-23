IRGC commander says Europe at war with Iran

General Hossein Salami added the nation’s enemies hatched the most complicated plots to achieve their goals against the Islamic Republic, but to no avail.

He made the remark in a meeting with the Iranian Army’s Commander General Abdol Rahim Mousavi on Thursday.

General Salami noted that Iran is not at peace with the enemies of the Islamic Revolution and the Iranian people.

He added that all strategic reserves of arrogant powers have depleted in the face of Iran.

The IRGC commander said after the downfall of Saddam, the enemies created Takfiri terrorism and Daesh as their proxy against Iran but the terrorists were also destroyed thanks to the prudence of Iran’s leader and the vigilance of the Iranian people.

Salami then scoffed at the move by Iran’s adversaries to mobilize the “stranded opposition” against the Islamic Republic.

He said these “bankrupt” persons, who were let down by the Iranian people, are being used by the West as a tool in order to hamper Iran’s progress, but they are doomed to failure.