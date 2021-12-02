IRGC cmdr.: Iran defeated many plots during past 43 years

The Commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, Major General Hossein Salami, says if a nation is weak in war, it will disappear in history.

Salami made the comment in a speech to the people of Ilam province in western Iran on Thursday. He added evils have always tried to turn nations into slaves, to impoverish them and to destroy their spiritual life and cultural identity, and this arrogant tradition will continue.

Salami also praised the role of the people of Ilam during the war, saying they shone in the war and gave a dignified life to the history of Iran.

Salami noted that the arrogant powers hatched very dangerous plots against the Iranian nation during the 43 years after the victory of the Islamic Revolution to defeat Iranians.

He added that the United States and its allies have not given up trying to rob the Iranian people of their dignity.

Salami however said Iran maintained and promoted its independence and territorial integrity despite all the conspiracies.

He said Iran is now so powerful that the enemies have removed their military option against the country off the table.