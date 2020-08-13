IRGC Chief Says No Place Safe for Murderers of Gen. Soleimani

A senior Iranian military commander says the enemies should know that no place is a safe haven for them.

Commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami said on Thursday the enemies created a constant source of “danger and revenge” for themselves by assassinating senior Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.

“The killing of General Soleimani will be avenged,” he said.

“The martyrdom of this glorious commander breathed new revolutionary life into the body of Islamic territories and brought everlasting glory upon the Islamic Revolution, the Establishment, the Iranian nation and the IRGC,” said commander Salami.

He underlined the flag that late general Soleimani raised will never fall to the ground.

Commander Salami then described the “geography of the Islamic Revoluion” as an arena for “constant confrontation” with enemies of Islam.

“What all these confrontations had in common was that there was the Islamic Revolution led by Iran on the one side, and global arrogance led by the US on the other,” he added.

The top general said the passage of time has shown that the Islamic Revolution, thanks to the vigilance and prudence of its leaders … has always had the upper hand in these arenas,” he noted.

He then underscored the key reason behind the United States’ failures is a lack of wisdom and common sense in the system leading the country.