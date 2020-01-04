Gen. Soleimani’s Assassination Makes Headlines in Iran

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Saturday, January 4, 2020, and picked headlines from 20 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Abrar:
1- Spokesman: IRGC’s New Chapter Begins
2- New Commander of IRGC Quds Force Appointed
Afkar:
1- A Commander Beyond Borders
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- Revenge Is Coming
2- Iran Leader: Hard Revenge Awaits Criminals
Arman-e Melli:
1- You’ll Remain Soleimani
2- Iranian People Mourn Death of Resistance Commander
Ebtekar:
1- Assassination of Superhero
2- How World Will Look Like after Soleimani? [Editorial]
Etemad:
1- We Can’t Believe the Loss
Ettela’at:
1- Departure of the Commander
2- SNSC: US Regime Bears Responsibility for All Consequences of This Criminal Adventure
Hamshahri:
1- Glory of the Commander
Hemayat:
1- Iran’s Holy Anger against US
2- Nasrallah: I Envy Such Glorious Martyrdom
Iran:
1- Iran in Grief of This Man
2- Rouhani: We’ll Continue Path of Resistance, Sacrifice More Strongly
Jame Jam:
1- #Revenge
2- World Shaken by News of Gen. Soleimani’s Assassination by US Terrorists
Javan:
1- Iran Leader: We’ll Take Hard Revenge
Jomhouri Eslami:
1- US Martyrs Commander of Fight against ISIS
2- Ayatollah Sistani: Recent Crime Violated Iraq Sovereignty, Int’l Charters
Kayhan:
1- Clean Soul of Qassem Soleimani Joins Other Martyrs
2- World Reacts to Assassination of Gen. Soleimani
* Trump’s Big Gamble; US Must Await Deadly Blows
Resalat:
1- Iran Land of Soleimanis
Rooyesh-e Mellat:
1- Government Declares Three Days of Public Mourning
2- Iran’s Cry of Anger in Condemnation of US
Sazandegi:
1- Goodbye Living Martyr
Setareh Sobh:
1- Iran in Black
Shahrvand:
1- Iran Leader: Our Final Victory Will Make Life Bitter for Murderers
Shargh:
1- Iran in Grief of Commander
2- Rouhani: Soleimani’s Flag Will Remain Hoisted
3- Oil Market after General’s Martyrdom