Gen. Soleimani’s Assassination Makes Headlines in Iran

Abrar:

1- Spokesman: IRGC’s New Chapter Begins

2- New Commander of IRGC Quds Force Appointed

Afkar:

1- A Commander Beyond Borders

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Revenge Is Coming

2- Iran Leader: Hard Revenge Awaits Criminals

Arman-e Melli:

1- You’ll Remain Soleimani

2- Iranian People Mourn Death of Resistance Commander

Ebtekar:

1- Assassination of Superhero

2- How World Will Look Like after Soleimani? [Editorial]

Etemad:

1- We Can’t Believe the Loss

Ettela’at:

1- Departure of the Commander

2- SNSC: US Regime Bears Responsibility for All Consequences of This Criminal Adventure

Hamshahri:

1- Glory of the Commander

Hemayat:

1- Iran’s Holy Anger against US

2- Nasrallah: I Envy Such Glorious Martyrdom

Iran:

1- Iran in Grief of This Man

2- Rouhani: We’ll Continue Path of Resistance, Sacrifice More Strongly

Jame Jam:

1- #Revenge

2- World Shaken by News of Gen. Soleimani’s Assassination by US Terrorists

Javan:

1- Iran Leader: We’ll Take Hard Revenge

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- US Martyrs Commander of Fight against ISIS

2- Ayatollah Sistani: Recent Crime Violated Iraq Sovereignty, Int’l Charters

Kayhan:

1- Clean Soul of Qassem Soleimani Joins Other Martyrs

2- World Reacts to Assassination of Gen. Soleimani

* Trump’s Big Gamble; US Must Await Deadly Blows

Resalat:

1- Iran Land of Soleimanis

Rooyesh-e Mellat:

1- Government Declares Three Days of Public Mourning

2- Iran’s Cry of Anger in Condemnation of US

Sazandegi:

1- Goodbye Living Martyr

Setareh Sobh:

1- Iran in Black

Shahrvand:

1- Iran Leader: Our Final Victory Will Make Life Bitter for Murderers

Shargh:

1- Iran in Grief of Commander

2- Rouhani: Soleimani’s Flag Will Remain Hoisted

3- Oil Market after General’s Martyrdom