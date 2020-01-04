Gen. Soleimani’s Assassination Makes Headlines in Iran

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Saturday, January 4, 2020, and picked headlines from 20 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Abrar:

1- Spokesman: IRGC’s New Chapter Begins

2- New Commander of IRGC Quds Force Appointed

 

Afkar:

1- A Commander Beyond Borders

 

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Revenge Is Coming

2- Iran Leader: Hard Revenge Awaits Criminals

 

Arman-e Melli:

1- You’ll Remain Soleimani

2- Iranian People Mourn Death of Resistance Commander

 

Ebtekar:

1- Assassination of Superhero

2- How World Will Look Like after Soleimani? [Editorial]

 

Etemad:

1- We Can’t Believe the Loss

 

Ettela’at:

1- Departure of the Commander

2- SNSC: US Regime Bears Responsibility for All Consequences of This Criminal Adventure

 

Hamshahri:

1- Glory of the Commander

 

Hemayat:

1- Iran’s Holy Anger against US

2- Nasrallah: I Envy Such Glorious Martyrdom

 

Iran:

1- Iran in Grief of This Man

2- Rouhani: We’ll Continue Path of Resistance, Sacrifice More Strongly

 

Jame Jam:

1- #Revenge

2- World Shaken by News of Gen. Soleimani’s Assassination by US Terrorists

 

Javan:

1- Iran Leader: We’ll Take Hard Revenge

 

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- US Martyrs Commander of Fight against ISIS

2- Ayatollah Sistani: Recent Crime Violated Iraq Sovereignty, Int’l Charters

 

Kayhan:

1- Clean Soul of Qassem Soleimani Joins Other Martyrs

2- World Reacts to Assassination of Gen. Soleimani

* Trump’s Big Gamble; US Must Await Deadly Blows

 

Resalat:

1- Iran Land of Soleimanis

 

Rooyesh-e Mellat:

1- Government Declares Three Days of Public Mourning

2- Iran’s Cry of Anger in Condemnation of US

 

Sazandegi:

1- Goodbye Living Martyr

 

Setareh Sobh:

1- Iran in Black

 

Shahrvand:

1- Iran Leader: Our Final Victory Will Make Life Bitter for Murderers

 

Shargh:

1- Iran in Grief of Commander

2- Rouhani: Soleimani’s Flag Will Remain Hoisted

3- Oil Market after General’s Martyrdom

   
   

