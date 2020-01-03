Iran Leader Says US Must Await Hard Revenge over Soleimani’s Assassination

The Leader said on Friday General Soleimani‘s demise will not stop his mission, but the criminals who have his blood and that of other martyrs of the Thursday night attack on their hands must await a vigorous revenge.

“Martyr Soleimani is an international figure of the Resistance [Movement], and all the devotees of Resistance are now his avengers,” the Leader warned.

Ayatollah Khamenei said all the friends and enemies must know that the Resistance movement’s struggle will continue more vigorously, and a definite victory awaits those who fight in this auspicious path.

“The demise of our selfless and dear general is bitter, but the continued fight and the final victory will make life bitterer for the murderers and criminals,” the Leader noted.

He said the cruelest people on earth assassinated the honourable commander who bravely fought for year against the evils and bandits of the world.

The Leader also extended condolences to the Iranian nation and General Soleimani’s family, and declared three days of national mourning over the tragedy.