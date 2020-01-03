Iran, Other Regional Nations to Avenge Gen. Soleimani’s Death: Rouhani

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani says the Iranian nation and other freedom-seeking nations of the region will take revenge against the US for assassinating IRGC Quds Force Commander Major General Qassem Soleimani.

In a statement of Friday morning, President Rouhani said the assassination of General Soleimani and a number of his entourage, including the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, by the “criminal and aggressive US” has broken the hearts of the Iranian nation and the other regional nations.

The president noted that the assassination has strengthened the resolve of Iran and the other freedom-seeking nations to stand against the US’ excessive demands and to safeguard the Islamic values.

“Undoubtedly, such villainous and cowardly measure is another sign of the US’ frustration and incapability in the region and signifies the regional nations’ aversion to this aggressive regime,” the president noted.

President Rouhani said the US has violated all principles and norms of the humanitarian and international law in the most inhumane and brutal manner by assassinating General Soleimani.

The glorious path of altruism and resistance will continue more vigorously, the president added, stressing that the great Iranian nation and the other freedom-seeking regional nations will undoubtedly take revenge for such abhorrent crime committed by the criminal US.

Condemning the barbaric crime by the United States, President Rouhani paid tribute to General Soleimani for his efforts to protect Iran’s territorial integrity and to fight against terrorism and extremism in the region.