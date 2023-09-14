IRGC chief ridicules Mossad threats, boasts all enemy plots failed in past 45 years

Major General Salami made the remarks in a gathering of the country’s cyberspace activists on Wednesday, in reaction to the head of the Israeli regime’s Mossad spy agency David Barnea who threatened to target top Iranian figures.

The top Iranian commander said, “The Zionists are dealing with many problems and signs of their decline can be observed. So, they started talking nonsense and threaten to assassinate our commanders.”

The IRGC chief said, “If the previous assassinations have boosted your security, you can continue. But you need to know, if the space between us and you becomes militarized, we can act more freely and your life will become shorter.”

Major General Salami also highlighted the United States’ failed strategies in the region, saying “The wars in Afghanistan, Syria, Lebanon and Iraq showed that the military option is no longer a viable solution for them and that their plots to install puppet governments have failed in the region.”

He also said the military threats and sanctions have failed to intimidate Iran and on the contrary have led to more progress in technology, innovation and social management.