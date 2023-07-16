IRGC chief: Iran, Pakistan can eliminate terrorists from border via joint efforts

In a meeting on Saturday with Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir in Tehran, Brigadier General Hossein Salami said, “We consider the security of Pakistan as our security and we will end the life of terrorist groups by expanding interactions, cooperation and joint actions.”

“Our regional environment has always been influenced by international political forces and there are powers that do not tolerate the unity and cohesion of Muslims,” he said.

The IRGC chief added that the US and the Israeli regime have always been involved in the wars that break out in Muslim countries.

He said the insecurity and clashes at the joint Iran-Pakistan border are in line with the same “dangerous policies pursued by the global hegemonic system aimed at sowing discord among Muslim nations.”

For his part, the Pakistani army chief emphasized the importance of increasing defense and security interactions between the two countries.

“In order to solve the challenge of insecurity and activities of terrorist elements in the common border areas of the two countries, we are ready to strengthen the cooperation [with Iran] and use the most suitable solutions to overcome the current situation and achieve progress in other areas of mutual interest,” he added.