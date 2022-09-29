IRGC: 73 ballistic missiles, tens of drones hit terror bases in north Iraq

Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour on Wednesday elaborated on the days-long operation against bases of anti-Iran separatist terrorists in Iraq’s northern semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.

He said 73 surface-to-surface missiles and tens of kamikaze drones hit the designated targets with precision and fully destroyed them.

The 42 targets, the commander said, were scattered across the northern Iraqi region and some of them were even located 400 kilometers from each other.

Pakpour renewed the call for local officials of Iraqi Kurdistan to dismantle the anti-Iran terror groups holed up in the region, saying Iran’s operations against the “counter-revolutionary and secessionist” terror groups will continue until they are disarmed.

The IRGC has been striking terrorist bastions in the area since September 24, amid reports of the terrorists’ engagement in the deadly unrests in Iran.

The terrorists are said to have smuggled weapons and ammunition to the rioters and thugs, who took advantage of a series of protests in Iranian cities to instigate violence and chaos.

In a statement on September 24, the IRGC daid the raids “will continue in the direction of ensuring stable border security and punishing the aggressor criminal terrorists and making regional authorities shoulder their responsibility for international regulations and their legal duties.”