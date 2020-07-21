Iraqi Prime Minister Due in Tehran on Tuesday

Prime Minister of Iraq Mustafa al-Kadhimi will arrive in Tehran on Tuesday for an official two-day visit at the head of a high-ranking politico-economic delegation.

Upon arrival at Mehrabad International Airport, al-Kadhimi will be received by Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian, Iranian president’s deputy chief of staff for communications and information, Alireza Moezzi, said on Monday.

President Hassan Rouhani will officially welcome the Iraqi prime minister before the two sides start their private talks, Moezzi added.

Separately, negotiations between the high-ranking delegations of the two countries will be held in the presence of Iran‘s First Vice-President Es’haq Jahangiri and the Iraqi premier, Moezzi said.

During his stay in Tehran, the Iraqi prime minister will also meet with Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf.