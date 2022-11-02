Wednesday, November 2, 2022
Iraqi PM says Baghdad asked to continue to facilitate Iran-Saudi talks

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Saudi Flags

Iraq’s Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani has expressed hopes the country will continue to host the talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia during his term in office.

Al Sudani said in his first presser as the Iraqi prime minister that his government has received signals that show the will for continued role-playing by Baghdad to facilitate the talks between Tehran and Riyadh.

He did not go into the details only saying “we have been asked to continue this”.

Iraq has so far hosted five rounds of negotiations between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid also previously said that his country will continue to mediate between Iran and Saudi Arabia in the ongoing talks.

