Iraqi PM says Baghdad asked to continue to facilitate Iran-Saudi talks

Al Sudani said in his first presser as the Iraqi prime minister that his government has received signals that show the will for continued role-playing by Baghdad to facilitate the talks between Tehran and Riyadh.

He did not go into the details only saying “we have been asked to continue this”.

Iraq has so far hosted five rounds of negotiations between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid also previously said that his country will continue to mediate between Iran and Saudi Arabia in the ongoing talks.