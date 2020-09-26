Iraqi Foreign Minister to Visit Tehran Today: Spokesman

Iraqi Foreign Minister to Visit Tehran Today
Fuad Hussein, Iraq's Foreign Minister, is pictured during a visit by his Kuwaiti counterpart at the ministry of foreign affairs in the capital Baghdad, on 14 June 2020. / Photo by AFP

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh says the Iraqi foreign minister will visit the Iranian capital of Tehran on Saturday, September 26, 2020.

During the two-day trip, Fuad Hussein will meet with Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and other Iranian officials.

The Iraqi foreign minister’s visit to Iran comes in response to his Iranian counterpart’s recent trip to Baghdad.

In his July trip to the Iraqi capital, Zarif held talks with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi, Judiciary chief Fayek Zidan, Foreign Minister Hussein, President Barham Salih, Fatah Alliance chief Hadi al-Amiri, and National Wisdom Movement chief Ammar al-Hakim.

He also paid tribute to assassinated commanders of the anti-terrorism fight in Iraq.
Zarif later visited Erbil, the capital of Iraq’s Kurdistan Autonomous Region, and held two rounds of plenary and private meetings with Nechirvan Barzani, the president of the Kurdistan Regional Government.

He also held talks with Masrour Barzani, the prime minister of the Iraqi Kurdistan region, and Masoud Barzani, the former President of the Kurdistan Region and the leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP).

