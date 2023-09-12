Iraqi FM says to visit Iran to discuss security pact

Hussein made the remarks at a press conference with his Austrian counterpart in Baghdad on Tuesday, noting that his government has taken essential measures to eliminate anti-Tehran elements from joint borders with Iran.

He stated he will travel to Tehran on Wednesday to hold talks with Iranian officials to discuss the security pact.

The top Iraqi diplomat also emphasized that his country is committed to complying with its commitments under the security agreement signed with Iran.

Hussein added Iraq and Iran enjoy strong relations, adding that Iraq will not allow its territory to be used by certain groups to attack neighbors.

The security deal with the Iran requires Iraq move militant groups opposed to Iran from border areas in the Kurdistan region.