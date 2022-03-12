Saturday, March 12, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusiveWorldMiddle East

Iraq says to host next round of Iran-Saudi talks

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein has said his country will host the fifth round of talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

Hussein made the announcement at the the Antalya diplomacy Forum in Turkey.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said Iran is always ready for talks with Saudi Arabia.

The Iraqi government says the next round of talks between Tehran and Riyadh is very important as they could result in the reopening of embassies in the capitals of the two countries.

The two sides have been holding talks in Baghdad to normalize their relations that were severed by the Saudi side following an attack by Iranian protesters against the kingdom’s embassy in Iran. The protesters were angry at Saudi Arabia over its execution of dissident Shia cleric Sheikh Nimr Baghir al-Nimr in 2016.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Live Updates: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 17

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifCoronavirusIran in Photos

Editor Picks