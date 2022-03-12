Iraq says to host next round of Iran-Saudi talks

Hussein made the announcement at the the Antalya diplomacy Forum in Turkey.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said Iran is always ready for talks with Saudi Arabia.

The Iraqi government says the next round of talks between Tehran and Riyadh is very important as they could result in the reopening of embassies in the capitals of the two countries.

The two sides have been holding talks in Baghdad to normalize their relations that were severed by the Saudi side following an attack by Iranian protesters against the kingdom’s embassy in Iran. The protesters were angry at Saudi Arabia over its execution of dissident Shia cleric Sheikh Nimr Baghir al-Nimr in 2016.