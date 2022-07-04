Monday, July 4, 2022
IFP ExclusiveSocietyReligion

Iraq opens land borders to Iranian pilgrims for Day of Arafat

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iranian Pilgrims in Iraq

Iran’s embassy in Baghdad says the land borders with Iraq has been opened to pilgrims seeking to take part in the Day of Arafat ceremonies at the holy shrines of the country.

Iranian ambassador Mohammad Kazem al-Sadegh says 50,000 Iranian pilgrims can visit Iraq through land borders for the ceremonies.

The maximum number of pilgrims allowed to enter Iraq for Day of Arafat ceremonies was 25,000 before the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Iranian embassy in Baghdad, pilgrims can travel to Iraq through Shalamcheh and Mehran border crossings beginning Monday.

Having valid Covid vaccination cards is mandatory for travels to Iraq.

The holy Day of Arafah is the 9th day of the lunar month of Dhu al-Hijjah, falling on July 9 this year in Iran.

