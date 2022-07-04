Iraq opens land borders to Iranian pilgrims for Day of Arafat

Iranian ambassador Mohammad Kazem al-Sadegh says 50,000 Iranian pilgrims can visit Iraq through land borders for the ceremonies.

The maximum number of pilgrims allowed to enter Iraq for Day of Arafat ceremonies was 25,000 before the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Iranian embassy in Baghdad, pilgrims can travel to Iraq through Shalamcheh and Mehran border crossings beginning Monday.

Having valid Covid vaccination cards is mandatory for travels to Iraq.

The holy Day of Arafah is the 9th day of the lunar month of Dhu al-Hijjah, falling on July 9 this year in Iran.