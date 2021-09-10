Iraq increases Iranians’ visa quota for Arbaeen rituals

Iraq has reportedly doubled the visa quota for Iranian pilgrims to participate in Arbaeen ceremonies.

Previously, Iraq said it would allow only 40 thousand Iranian nationals to attend the ceremonies in the Iraqi city of Karbala as part of measures to fight the Covid pandemic.

Baghdad now says Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kazemi has instructed authorities to issue 80 thousand visas for Iranians, Iraqi website Shafaghnews reported.

This came after Iranian government officials held talks with the Iraqis over the matter.

Arbaeen marks the 40th day after the martyrdom of the Prophet Muhammad’s grandson Imam Hussein along with 72 of his companions at the battle of Karbaka by the army of tyrant of the time, Yazid.

Each year, millions of Iranians join huge crowds at Imam Hussein’s shrine in Karbala to mark Arbaeen.