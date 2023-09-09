Iraq vows commitment to implementation of security deal with Iran

Hosting a delegation of senior media officials in Baghdad’s Green Zone, Al-Sudani stressed the gravity of Iraq’s commitment to implementing the agreement’s provisions.

With the Iran-Iraq security agreement’s six-month deadline set to expire on September 19th, and Kurdish anti-revolutionary groups yet to disarm or be expelled, Al-Sudani addressed the situation.

He cited various reasons compelling the Iraqi government to address Tehran’s security concerns related to terrorist activities in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region.

To address these concerns, Iraq has invested over two hundred million dollars and deployed more than three thousand National Army troops along its borders with Iran and the Kurdistan region, the Iraqi prime minister said.

Al-Sudani acknowledged the complexity of the situation, noting that while progress has been made in disarming Kurdish anti-revolutionary groups, their complete relocation has not yet been achieved. Nevertheless, Iraq remains committed to fulfilling its obligations as outlined in the agreement with Tehran within the specified timeline.