Iran’s Zarif Wishes Speedy Recovery for Pakistani Counterpart

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has, in a message, wished speedy recovery from the novel Coronavirus for his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

Foreign Minister Zarif sent the message on Friday, shortly after the Pakistani top diplomat tested positive for COVID-19.

On Friday, Qureshi said he had felt a slight fever in the afternoon and immediately quarantined himself at home and subsequently tested positive for the novel virus.

Qureshi, however, added that he will continue to carry on his duties from home.

“This afternoon I felt a slight fever and immediately quarantined myself at home. I have now tested positive for Covid 19. By the grace of Allah, I feel strong and energetic. I will continue to carry on my duties from home. Please keep me in your prayers,” the Pakistani foreign minister said.