Iran’s Zarif, UN Envoy Discuss Afghan Peace Process

Jean Arnault, the UN Secretary-General’s Personal Envoy on Afghanistan and Regional Issues who is visiting Tehran at the head of a delegation, held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on the latest developments in Afghanistan.

In the Tuesday meeting, Foreign Minister Zarif elaborated on Iran’s viewpoint regarding Afghanistan, especially peace and security in the country and the peace process led by Afghans.

He also expressed Tehran’s support for intra-Afghan talks and the need to protect the achievements of Afghan people in recent years, especially in terms of the basic rights of the people of Afghanistan.

Jean Arnault, in turn, highlighted the key role of neighbours and the fact that he has started his regional tour from Iran after being appointed to this position.

He also noted that the issue of Afghanistan can be resolved through collective measures, and his efforts are focused on finding a way for realising this collective cooperation.