Iran’s Zarif Hails Fruitful Talks in China Trip

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif has expressed satisfaction with the “fruitful” negotiations held with his Chinese counterpart on a range of bilateral and international issues.

In a post on his Twitter account on Saturday night, Foreign Minister Zarif gave a brief report of his schedule in a visit to China.

“Fruitful talks in beautiful Tengchong with my friend Wang Yi on Iran-China Comprehensive Strategic Partnership,” he said.

The top Iranian diplomat also noted that he and his Chinese counterpart have “rejected US unilateralism and US attempts to create unipolar world.”

Foreign Minister Zarif said Iran and China have agreed on strengthening their bilateral relations by reaching a 25-year cooperation plan, boosting regional cooperation, preserving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and collaboration in making vaccine for the coronavirus infection.

In another tweet in the Chinese language, the Iranian foreign minister said the face-to-face meetings with China in a special period “are enough to show that the two sides attach great importance to relations Tehran and Beijing.”

“We have strengthened consensus on a wide range of topics such as deepening bilateral relations, promoting the 25-year cooperation plan, safeguarding the Iranian nuclear agreement, and opposing unilateralism. Taking the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2021 as a new opportunity, I believe the connotation of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries will be further enriched,” he added.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Foreign Minister Zarif has travelled to China’s southern province of Yunnan at the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.