Iran’s UN envoy criticizes IAEA head for bias, inaction amid Israeli attacks

In a formally lodged letter addressed to the UN Secretary General and the President of the Security Council, Iravani criticized Grossi for his bias and lack of action in response to aggressive attacks by Israel against Iran, noting these violate the principle of neutrality required by his position.

Iravani pointed out Grossi’s public statements failed to acknowledge Iran’s legitimate peaceful nuclear activities.

He also noted that Grossi did not comply with the IAEA’s legal obligations regarding Israel’s actions toward Iran, asserting that such remarks undermine the integrity of the agency and reflect a lack of impartiality.

Iravani highlighted Grossi’s inadequate response to Israel’s attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities, which are under international safeguards, and his failure to condemn such actions, contrary to obligations outlined in IAEA resolutions.

Furthermore, Iravani pointed out a pattern of selective bias in Grossi’s approach toward Iran’s nuclear agenda, arguing that this contradicts the IAEA’s commitments to protecting its safeguards.

Calling on the Security Council to address this issue, Iravani stated that Grossi’s continued silence on Israel’s threats implies complicity regarding aggressive actions against Iran.

He urged that the letter be distributed as a document of the Security Council, reinforcing Iran’s commitment to its rights and sovereignty while advocating for a balanced handling of issues surrounding its nuclear program.