Sunday, September 11, 2022
IFP ExclusiveBusinessEconomy

Iran’s trade with SCO surges by 31%

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Trade

The spokesman for Iran’s Customs Organization says the country's trade with members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in the first five months of the current Iranian year of 1401 was valued at 17 billion dollars.

Rouhollah Latifi said the figure shows a 31 percent increase compared to last year.
As for exports to members of the SCO, Latifi said China ranks first with 6 billion and 722 million dollars worth of goods and India is second with 729 million dollars worth of goods.

Afghanistan, Pakistan and Russia respectively rank third, fourth and in terms of exports from Iran.

Regarding imports into Iran, China again ranks first and India second.

This comes as Iran is going to join the SCO as permanent member. The Islamic Republic already holds an observer status in the organization.

India, Pakistan, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan are member states of the Shanhai Cooperation Organization.

