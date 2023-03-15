Iran’s top security official due in UAE after reconciliation with Saudi Arabia

Aki Shamkhani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council will be visiting Abu Dhabi at the invitation of his Emirati counterpart, who had earlier paid a visit to the Islamic Republic.

He will be heading a delegation comprising economic, banking and security officials during the trip to the UAE, where he will discuss bilateral ties and regional issues.

The visit will take place days after Iran and Saudi Arabia announced a Chinese-brokered agreement to resume their diplomatic relations.

The two sides will re-open their embassies and missions in their respective countries in less than two months.