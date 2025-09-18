IFP ExclusiveSecurity

Iran’s top military chief: Diplomacy best path to resolving disputes

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iran’s Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, emphasized that the Islamic Republic has never been the initiator of war and regards diplomacy and negotiation as the best means of resolving international disputes.

Speaking in Tehran during a meeting with Sergey Tsivilev, Russia’s Minister of Energy, Mousavi highlighted the opportunities for expanding cooperation between Tehran and Moscow in the face of heavy Western sanctions imposed on both countries.

He praised Russia’s firm stance at the United Nations and the International Atomic Energy Agency in condemning the Zionist regime’s recent attacks on Iran, calling Moscow’s position “resolute and constructive.”

“While Iran has demonstrated to the world that it has never been the aggressor, it is committed to diplomacy and negotiations as the most effective path to overcoming challenges,” Mousavi said.

He cautioned, however, that enemies in the past have misused dialogue as a pretext for deception, recalling that the U.S. and the Zionist regime launched an imposed war against Iran despite diplomatic engagements.

He stressed that Iran’s Armed Forces responded with strength and determination.

For his part, Tsivilev expressed condolences over the loss of Iranian commanders and scientists in the recent Israeli attacks and endorsed Mousavi’s call for strengthening bilateral commissions to enhance cooperation.

“I fully agree that Iran and Russia must raise their economic and defense cooperation to the highest levels,” Tsivilev affirmed.

