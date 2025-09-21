Iran’s Supreme National Security Council announces suspension of cooperation with IAEA

The decision came a day after the United Nations Security Council declined to permanently lift sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

In a statement released Saturday, the SNSC criticized the move by Britain, France, and Germany, collectively known as the E3, as reckless and unjustified, particularly in relation to Iran’s civilian nuclear program.

According to the statement released after the council meeting chaired by President Massoud Pezeshkian, “despite initiatives by the Foreign Ministry to resolve outstanding issues and proposals for further engagement with the IAEA, ill-considered measures by three European countries have effectively led to a halt in cooperation.”

The meeting also addressed regional developments, including the adventurism of Israel.

Officials reiterated that Iran seeks to expand efforts aimed at fostering peace and stability in the region.

The council further reviewed international developments, particularly sanctions and military operations by the US and Israel against Iran.

It assigned the Foreign Ministry to continue consultations in line with national interests and the SNSC’s decisions.