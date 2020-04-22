Iran’s Strategic Information Power Elevated by New Satellite, Commander Says

In remarks following the successful launch of Iran’s first military satellite into an earth orbit on Wednesday morning, IRGC Commander Major General Hossein Salami said the multipurpose satellite will greatly enhance Iran’s defense capabilities.

He noted that the world’s powerful armies would be lacking in a comprehensive defense plan without reaching the space, adding that it was necessary for a strong defense force such as the IRGC to acquire the space technologies.

“Achieving this raising technology which takes us to space and expands the domain of our capabilities is a strategic achievement,” the commander stressed.

By launching the new satellite, the IRGC has taken a major step in promoting the scope of strategic information capabilities, the general added, noting, “Today, we can see the world from the space, which means the enhancement of the strategic data of the IRGC.”

He finally noted that the multipurpose satellite is producing “strategic added value” for Iran both in the information technology sphere and in the information warfare.

The IRGC successfully put Noor (light) into orbit on Wednesday morning. The homegrown satellite was launched with a three-stage satellite carrier, dubbed Qassed (messenger), and has been placed into an orbit 425 kilometers above the Earth.