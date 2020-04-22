Iran Puts into Orbit Country’s First Military Satellite

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has successfully put into orbit the country’s first military satellite.
The satellite was launched by a two-phased carrier in central Iran earlier on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. It was put into orbit at an altitude of 425 kilometers from the earth’s surface. This is a major accomplishment in Iran’s space domain. The newly-launched military satellite is named “Noor” that means “light” in Persian. Iran has already made considerable progress in the field of aerospace and the development of non-military satellites.