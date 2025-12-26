Minister: Iran’s oil sales remain strong despite sanctions, lower global prices

Speaking in a televised interview, Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad said that when assessing oil sales, two main factors should be considered; volume and price.

“In terms of volume, meaning the number of barrels and the amount of oil we sell, the figures are good and this trend continues as before,” he said.

Paknejad noted that the second factor, price, is influenced largely by global benchmarks that have fallen significantly compared to last year.

He stressed that the international price indicators are beyond Iran’s control and may affect national revenues in certain areas.

However, the minister said the government is working to offset the impact of lower global prices by increasing production and sales volumes.

He pointed to the launch of new projects, the opening of facilities, and the continued development of oil fields as key measures aimed at boosting output.

“By raising production capacity and increasing the quantity of oil we sell, we can compensate for the decline in international price indices,” Paknejad said, adding that these efforts help ensure oil revenues remain stable and aligned with the country’s economic needs.

He emphasized that maintaining steady income from oil exports remains a priority for the energy sector.