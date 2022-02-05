Iran’s Shamkhani: Feigning sanctions removal not constructive

Shamkhani added that the prerequisite for a deal between Iran and the P4+1 group is genuine, effective and verifiable enjoyment by Iran of economic benefits from the termination of the sanctions.

Shamkhani made those remarks in a tweet after the US said it has waived sanctions on Iran’s civilian nuclear program in a technical step necessary to return to the 2015 nuclear agreement.

The US said the resumption of the waiver, ended by the Donald Trump administration in 2020, will be essential to ensuring Iran’s swift compliance if a new deal is reached in talks in Vienna.

The waiver allows other countries and companies to participate in Iran’s civilian nuclear program without triggering US sanctions on them, in the name of promoting safety and on-proliferation.

The step came as talks to restore the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA, which Trump unilaterally left in 2018, are at an advanced stage.

Both Iran and the P4+1 group of countries say the negotiations are moving in the right direction and that a deal is possible though some challenges remain.

Iran has repeatedly said it will only accept a deal that effectively and verifiably ends the sanctions reinstated on the country following Trump’s pullout from the JCPOA.