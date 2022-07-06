Wednesday, July 6, 2022
IFP ExclusivePoliticsSecurity

Iran’s security chief due in Armenia on Thursday for high-level talks

By IFP Editorial Staff
Ali Shamkhani

Iran’s top security official is set to visit Armenia for talks with high-ranking officials of the neighboring country on bilateral and regional topics.

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani will travel to Yerevan on Thursday at the official invitation of his Armenian counterpart, Armen Grigoryan.

The visit is part of Shamkhani’s plan for a tour of the Caucasus countries.

During the trip, the Iranian security chief will also sit down with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for talks on issues of bilateral, regional and international significance.

At the end of his trip to Armenia, Shamkhani will also visit some other Caucasus countries.

