Iran’s security chief due in Armenia on Thursday for high-level talks

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani will travel to Yerevan on Thursday at the official invitation of his Armenian counterpart, Armen Grigoryan.

The visit is part of Shamkhani’s plan for a tour of the Caucasus countries.

During the trip, the Iranian security chief will also sit down with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for talks on issues of bilateral, regional and international significance.

At the end of his trip to Armenia, Shamkhani will also visit some other Caucasus countries.