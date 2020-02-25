Iran’s Sabre Fencing Team Qualify for 2020 Olympics

Iran’s Sabre team came fifth in the International Fencing Federation (FIE) World Cup on Sunday in Poland.

Given their 32 points in the event and the defeat of Asian rivals, they booked the place as the first Asian team at the Tokyo Olympics.

This is the first time that the Iranian fencing team advance to the Olympic Games.

The Iranian team was represented at the World Cup by Mojtaba Abedini, Ali Pakdaman, Mohammad Rahbari and Mohammad Fotouhi.