Turkey arrests Istanbul mayor, Erdogan’s key rival

The move against the two-term mayor caps a months-long legal crackdown on opposition figures across the country which has been criticised as a politicised attempt to hurt their electoral prospects.

Turkey’s lira currency crashed as much as 12% to an all-time low of 42 to the dollar in response, underscoring worries over the eroding rule of law in the major emerging market and NATO member country that Erdogan has run for 22 years.

Imamoglu, 54, who leads Erdogan in some opinion polls, was to be named his Republican People’s Party’s (CHP) official presidential candidate within days. He now faces two separate investigations that also include charges of leading a crime organisation, bribery and tender rigging.

Though authorities temporarily banned protests and police shut down some city streets, about 100 people gathered at the police station to which Imamoglu was taken and chanted: “The day will come when the AKP is called to account”.

Larger protests were also planned in what could test authorities’ willingness to expand a legal blitz that already includes numerous indictments, the ousting of several elected opposition mayors and the jailing of a nationalist party leader.

CHP leader Ozgur Ozel urged opposition unity and said his party will go ahead and select Imamoglu as presidential candidate on Sunday irrespective.

“Turkey is going through a coup against the next President. We are facing a coup attempt here,” Ozel added.

In a video posted on social media as he prepared to leave his home for detention on Wednesday morning, Imamoglu said he would not give up and would withstand the pressure.

The next election is set for 2028 but Erdogan has reached his two-term limit as president after having earlier served as prime minister. If he wishes to run again he must call an early election before his term ends, or change the constitution.

Erdogan faced his worst electoral defeat in nationwide municipal elections last year when Imamoglu’s CHP swept Turkey’s major cities and defeated his ruling AK Party (AKP) in former strongholds.

“Ultimately, today’s developments highlight that no matter the cost, Erdogan’s personal agenda remains the top priority, with everything else taking a backseat,” stated Wolfango Piccoli, co-president at advisory Teneo.