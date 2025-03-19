Media WireMiddle East

Several killed in Gaza as Israel continues air attacks

By IFP Media Wire

Several Palestinians have been killed in overnight and early morning Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip, a day after more than 400 were killed across the besieged enclave.

Israeli raids have killed dozens of people, including a foreign aid worker, in Gaza a day after it launched a wave of strikes that shattered the ceasefire with Hamas.

The deadly Israeli attacks early on Wednesday targeted Khan Younis and Rafah in southern Gaza, as well as Gaza City’s Sabra neighbourhood in the north. Tents housing forcibly displaced people were also hit, killing a mother and a child.

The Palestinian Health Ministry announced that an international aid worker was killed and five others were wounded in an Israeli attack on central Gaza.

Wednesday’s attacks came after over 400 Palestinians were killed, many of them children, as Israel resumed its full-fledged bombing of Gaza on Tuesday, shattering a fragile ceasefire with Hamas that had been in place since January 19.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, at least 436 people were killed including at least 183 children, 94 women, 34 elderly people and 125 men. At least 678 others were injured, many critically, with more still trapped under the rubble.

Elsewhere in central Gaza, Palestinians reported an attack on a home near a mosque in Deir el-Balah area, while Israeli helicopter fire and artillery shelling were reported east of the Bureij refugee camp on Wednesday.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday the renewed bombing of Gaza was “only the beginning” and that Israel would press ahead until it achieves all of its war aims — destroying Hamas and freeing all the captives.
